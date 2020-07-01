Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Shares Up 22.8%

Kyowa Kirin Co. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) traded up 22.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40, 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KYKOF)

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd., specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals focused on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor; and G-LASTA/Peglasta/Neulasta for chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia.

