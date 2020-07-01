Independence Group (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Trading Down 3.1%

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Independence Group NL (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41, approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Independence Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

Independence Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPGDF)

Independence Group NL operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Operation and Tropicana Operation segments. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

