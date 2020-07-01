Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E (NYSE:TNP.PE) Shares Up 1.6%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E (NYSE:TNP.PE) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.20, approximately 25,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E Company Profile (NYSE:TNP.PE)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.