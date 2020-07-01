Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

