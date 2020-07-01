Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Trading Down 0%

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kyowa Kirin Shares Up 22.8%
Kyowa Kirin Shares Up 22.8%
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Trading 0.4% Higher
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Trading 0.4% Higher
Independence Group Trading Down 3.1%
Independence Group Trading Down 3.1%
GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF Trading Down 1.4%
GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF Trading Down 1.4%
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E Shares Up 1.6%
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E Shares Up 1.6%
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0%
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report