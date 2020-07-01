Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $38.67, approximately 1,350,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,678% from the average daily volume of 75,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.76.

Get Cerence alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerence during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,069,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cerence during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerence in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerence in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

There is no company description available for Cerence Inc

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cerence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.