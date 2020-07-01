Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.05 and last traded at C$6.05, 147,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 96,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The firm has a market cap of $863.51 million and a P/E ratio of -90.30.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.