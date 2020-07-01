Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Trading 1.4% Higher

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.10 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.21), approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.10 ($1.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.52.

About Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC)

Induction Healthcare Group PLC operates as a healthcare technology company in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers Induction Switch, a mobile application module that provides directory, document sharing, secure messaging services to enable healthcare professionals communicate with each other. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

