First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ) Shares Down 0.6%

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.84, approximately 7,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 63,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kyowa Kirin Shares Up 22.8%
Kyowa Kirin Shares Up 22.8%
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Trading 0.4% Higher
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Trading 0.4% Higher
Independence Group Trading Down 3.1%
Independence Group Trading Down 3.1%
GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF Trading Down 1.4%
GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF Trading Down 1.4%
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E Shares Up 1.6%
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E Shares Up 1.6%
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0%
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report