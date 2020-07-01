First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF) traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.59, 7,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 23,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.

