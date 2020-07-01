CRD-B (OTCMKTS:CRD.B) Shares Down 4.8%

CRD-B (OTCMKTS:CRD.B) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.00, 13,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 15,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Get CRD-B alerts:

CRD-B (OTCMKTS:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for CRD-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRD-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.