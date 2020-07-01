Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.74, approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15.

