First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75, 3,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kyowa Kirin Shares Up 22.8%
Kyowa Kirin Shares Up 22.8%
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Trading 0.4% Higher
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Trading 0.4% Higher
Independence Group Trading Down 3.1%
Independence Group Trading Down 3.1%
GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF Trading Down 1.4%
GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF Trading Down 1.4%
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E Shares Up 1.6%
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E Shares Up 1.6%
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0%
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report