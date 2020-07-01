First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Stock Price Up 1.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75, 3,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.