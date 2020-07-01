CLICKS GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Shares Down 6.6%

CLICKS GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $23.91, approximately 811 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30.

About CLICKS GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CLCGY)

Clicks Group Limited engages in the retail of health, beauty, and homeware products primarily in South Africa. It operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. The company operates a retail pharmacy chain with 459 in-store pharmacies, and health and beauty retail chains for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

