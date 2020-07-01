Idp Education (ASX:IEL) Shares Down 0.2%

Idp Education Ltd (ASX:IEL)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$14.06 ($9.63) and last traded at A$14.88 ($10.19), approximately 1,340,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$14.91 ($10.21).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 45.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.77.

Get Idp Education alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Barkla bought 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.65 ($7.29) per share, with a total value of A$30,001.05 ($20,548.66).

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online students recruitment, and shared services.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Idp Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idp Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.