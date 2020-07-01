Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) Trading Up 0.1%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) shares shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.93, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 25.72% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.