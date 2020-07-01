Australian United Investment (ASX:AUI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Australian United Investment Company Ltd (ASX:AUI) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$7.50 ($5.14) and last traded at A$7.61 ($5.21), approximately 32,817 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$7.67 ($5.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of $947.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$7.61 and a 200 day moving average of A$8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

In other Australian United Investment news, insider Frederick Grimwade purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.60 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of A$76,000.00 ($52,054.79).

About Australian United Investment (ASX:AUI)

