MSL Solutions (ASX:MPW) Stock Price Up 26.2%

Shares of MSL Solutions Ltd (ASX:MPW) shot up 26.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), 2,456,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

MSL Solutions Company Profile (ASX:MPW)

MSL Solutions Limited provides hosted, software as a service, and on-site deployed solutions to clients in the sport, leisure, and hospitality sectors in APAC, EMEA, and North America. The company's MPower platform connects member organization's business software and data needs to enhance guest engagement, loyalty, gain business efficiencies, and governance.

