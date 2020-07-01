DWF Group (LON:DWF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

DWF Group PLC (LON:DWF)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.95 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.68), 215,980 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.69).

Separately, Shore Capital assumed coverage on DWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.33. The company has a market cap of $178.51 million and a PE ratio of 14.47.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services to multinationals, government and public sector bodies, and high net worth individuals in the areas of corporate, litigation, and real estate practice groups.

