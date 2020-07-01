Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Trading Down 1.8%

Xiaomi Corp (OTCMKTS:XIACF) dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.64, approximately 7,682 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 826,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

XIACF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xiaomi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

