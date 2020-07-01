YRC Worldwide Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,083 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 481% compared to the average volume of 531 call options.

NASDAQ:YRCW opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. YRC Worldwide has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1,136.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

YRCW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.