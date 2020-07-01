Host Hotels and Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,746 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,176 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Capital One Financial lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,115,000 after buying an additional 1,159,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,387,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,754,000 after buying an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 771,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 98,092 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 108,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 806,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 186,487 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.