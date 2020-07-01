Host Hotels and Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,746 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,176 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Capital One Financial lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.
Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90.
In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,115,000 after buying an additional 1,159,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,387,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,754,000 after buying an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 771,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 98,092 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 108,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 806,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 186,487 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.
