Investors Purchase High Volume of Electrameccanica Vehicles Call Options (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,396 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 290% compared to the average daily volume of 1,127 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 95.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,527.14% and a negative return on equity of 83.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.