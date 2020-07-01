Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,500 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 320% compared to the typical daily volume of 595 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Sleep Number stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after buying an additional 161,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 87,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

