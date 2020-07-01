Traders Purchase Large Volume of 3D Systems Call Options (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 12,897 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 340% compared to the average volume of 2,931 call options.

DDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,973 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in 3D Systems by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,581 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,201 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 59,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in 3D Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,650 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.61.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

