Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 45,352 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,150% compared to the average daily volume of 3,628 call options.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

