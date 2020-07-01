Coty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 16,424 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,949 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Coty by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Coty by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Coty by 21.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Coty has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas cut Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.