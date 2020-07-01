Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Ballard Power Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 12,641 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 410% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,478 call options.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.59 and a beta of 1.57. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.