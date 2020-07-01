ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $538.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.81.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $405.06 on Monday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $409.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.44, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $206,497.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $377,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,062,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,522 shares of company stock worth $121,517,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.