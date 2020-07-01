Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.70.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $756,359.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,287.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham M. Weston purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,357,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.