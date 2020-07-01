Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Regions Financial Corp Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:RF)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report released on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Shares of RF opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420,417 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 16,496.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,398 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Earnings History and Estimates for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ServiceNow PT Raised to $538.00
ServiceNow PT Raised to $538.00
Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Regions Financial Corp Issued By Wedbush
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Regions Financial Corp Issued By Wedbush
B. Riley Increases Brooks Automation Price Target to $55.00
B. Riley Increases Brooks Automation Price Target to $55.00
Corus Entertainment PT Lowered to C$4.50
Corus Entertainment PT Lowered to C$4.50
BMO Capital Markets Increases Cenovus Energy Price Target to C$7.50
BMO Capital Markets Increases Cenovus Energy Price Target to C$7.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report