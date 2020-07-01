Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Regions Financial Corp Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report released on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Shares of RF opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420,417 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 16,496.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,398 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

