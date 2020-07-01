B. Riley Increases Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $55.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRKS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $42.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,148 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $915,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,875,000 after purchasing an additional 182,090 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 211.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 334,922 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 338.1% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

