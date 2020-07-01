Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$2.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.10. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$1.78 and a one year high of C$6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.82 million and a PE ratio of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

