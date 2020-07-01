BMO Capital Markets Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$7.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVE. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, June 8th. CSFB dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.12.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$6.35 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$14.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.08.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 34,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$131,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 306,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,181,160.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

