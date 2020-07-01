ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) & Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Head-To-Head Analysis

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

ABIOMED has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ABIOMED and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABIOMED 24.14% 18.51% 16.31% Titan Medical N/A N/A -195.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ABIOMED and Titan Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABIOMED $840.88 million 12.91 $203.01 million $4.74 50.96 Titan Medical N/A N/A -$41.91 million ($1.95) -0.43

ABIOMED has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABIOMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of ABIOMED shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of ABIOMED shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ABIOMED and Titan Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABIOMED 1 4 3 0 2.25 Titan Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67

ABIOMED currently has a consensus price target of $193.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.10%. Titan Medical has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 49.70%. Given Titan Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than ABIOMED.

Summary

ABIOMED beats Titan Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. In addition, the company is involved in the development of Impella 5.5 and Impella BTR that are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump, a device for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and general abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

