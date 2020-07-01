Head-To-Head Survey: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) vs. On Track Innovations (NYSE:OTIVF)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Microelectronics and On Track Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 1 4 3 0 2.25 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 6.79% 5.22% 2.92% On Track Innovations -29.73% -53.65% -20.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of On Track Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Microelectronics and On Track Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 1.26 $272.65 million N/A N/A On Track Innovations $14.75 million 1.62 -$5.89 million N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats On Track Innovations on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending which also enables cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines, which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport and for selling paper tickets, as well as resells tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management and payment solution used to control and manage refueling operations; and MediSmart, an information management and claims submission system for the medical sector. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rosh Pina, Israel.

