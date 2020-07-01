Head-To-Head Comparison: Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) vs. Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM)

Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quantum Materials and Mountain Province Diamonds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Materials $20,000.00 733.12 -$9.40 million N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.22 -$97.03 million N/A N/A

Quantum Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Volatility and Risk

Quantum Materials has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quantum Materials and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50

Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 134.85%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Quantum Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Materials and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds -61.60% -9.73% -4.23%

Summary

Quantum Materials beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quantum Materials Company Profile

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. Its products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

