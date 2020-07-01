Contrasting MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) & Ferrellgas Partners (NASDAQ:FGP)

MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) and Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of MobileSmith shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MobileSmith and Ferrellgas Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileSmith $1.79 million 83.99 -$12.19 million N/A N/A Ferrellgas Partners $1.68 billion 0.02 -$64.25 million ($0.65) -0.60

MobileSmith has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferrellgas Partners.

Volatility and Risk

MobileSmith has a beta of -6.19, indicating that its stock price is 719% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MobileSmith and Ferrellgas Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileSmith 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MobileSmith and Ferrellgas Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileSmith -698.56% -323.25% -246.92% Ferrellgas Partners -3.23% N/A -3.88%

Summary

Ferrellgas Partners beats MobileSmith on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MobileSmith

NuZee, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2018, it operated 72 service centers and 859 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

