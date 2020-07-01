Critical Survey: JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) vs. Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for JMP Group and Piper Sandler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00

JMP Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.52%. Given JMP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe JMP Group is more favorable than Piper Sandler Companies.

Risk and Volatility

JMP Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JMP Group and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMP Group -29.89% -4.72% -1.38% Piper Sandler Companies 8.58% 14.01% 7.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JMP Group and Piper Sandler Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMP Group $100.08 million 0.57 -$6.55 million ($0.04) -72.50 Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 1.23 $111.71 million $7.36 7.85

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than JMP Group. JMP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Piper Sandler Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of JMP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of JMP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats JMP Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions. This segment also provides institutional brokerage services and equity research services. The Asset Management segment is involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. The Corporate segment includes investments in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company also provides investment advisory services to business development companies. In addition, it serves corporates, institutional clients and investors, and high net-worth individuals. JMP Group LLC is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

