Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) & Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Critical Survey

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motus GI and Sensus Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $110,000.00 346.28 -$23.09 million ($0.92) -1.43 Sensus Healthcare $27.26 million 1.85 -$1.70 million ($0.10) -30.60

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Motus GI has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -17,405.97% -148.97% -91.63% Sensus Healthcare -13.47% -11.86% -8.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Motus GI and Sensus Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sensus Healthcare 0 2 3 0 2.60

Motus GI currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus target price of $4.21, suggesting a potential upside of 37.58%. Given Motus GI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Motus GI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary robotic intraoperative radiation therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

