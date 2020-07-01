Critical Comparison: C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) & Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC)

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and Bank of SC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 14.27% 12.11% 1.20% Bank of SC 34.15% 14.07% 1.55%

This table compares C&F Financial and Bank of SC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $127.02 million 0.97 $18.86 million N/A N/A Bank of SC $21.11 million 4.39 $7.32 million N/A N/A

C&F Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of SC.

Dividends

C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bank of SC pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. C&F Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Bank of SC has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for C&F Financial and Bank of SC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of SC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Bank of SC shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of C&F Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Bank of SC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of SC has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of SC beats C&F Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. This segment offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 25 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Charlottesville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point, and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 11 offices in Virginia, 2 offices in Maryland, and 2 offices in North Carolina, as well as through 1 each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; and Nashville, Tennessee. Its Other segment offers brokerage and wealth management services; and insurance products. The company also provides title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in West Point, Virginia.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans, including construction, real estate, HELOCs, and mortgage; and home equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through Charleston, Summerville, and Mount Pleasant banking house locations in South Carolina. Bank of South Carolina Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

