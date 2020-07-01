BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) vs. Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) Critical Survey

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Tableau Software has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.8% of Tableau Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Tableau Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tableau Software and BlackBerry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software $982.95 million 14.86 -$77.04 million ($3.19) -53.14 BlackBerry $1.04 billion 2.56 -$152.00 million $0.02 240.00

Tableau Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackBerry. Tableau Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tableau Software and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software 0 1 0 0 2.00 BlackBerry 0 12 0 0 2.00

Tableau Software presently has a consensus price target of $167.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.49%. BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $5.86, indicating a potential upside of 22.16%. Given BlackBerry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than Tableau Software.

Profitability

This table compares Tableau Software and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software -27.58% -25.93% -15.77% BlackBerry -75.38% 0.82% 0.54%

Summary

BlackBerry beats Tableau Software on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data. In addition, it offers Visual Query Language (VizQL) for databases, which is a computer language for describing pictures of data, including graphs, charts, maps, time series, and tables of visualizations; Live Query Engine that interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by database systems; and Hyper, an in-memory data engine technology that helps customers to analyze a range of data sets by evaluating analytical queries directly in the transactional database. Further, the company provides support, maintenance, training, and professional services. It serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, and education, as well as retail, consumer, and distribution industries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendor, and distributors in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services. It also provides CylancePROTECT, an endpoint threat prevention solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; BlackBerry QNX real-time operating systems, middleware, development tools, and professional services; BlackBerry Jarvis, a cloud-based binary static application security testing platform; and BlackBerry Certicom that offers device security, anti-counterfeiting, and product authentication. In addition, the company offers Paratek, which provides adaptive radio frequency antenna tuning technology; and BlackBerry Radar, an asset tracking and telematics solution, as well as intellectual property and licensing, mobility licensing, and other licensing programs. Further, it is involved in developing BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivering BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone; developing and licensing of device software and outsourcing to partners; and providing of Android smartphones, smartphone accessories, and non-warranty repair services. Additionally, the company engages in the operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

