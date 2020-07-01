Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $997.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

