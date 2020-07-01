Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post $56.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.26 million to $57.00 million. First Foundation posted sales of $51.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $235.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.79 million to $240.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $242.95 million, with estimates ranging from $232.80 million to $256.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.81 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,227 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,563,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 99,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 835,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

