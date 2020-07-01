Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce $6.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.20 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $32.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.58 million to $41.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.08 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $97.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. BidaskClub lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

In other news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $43,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,623.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $69,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,022.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

