$57.97 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will report $57.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.64 million to $70.30 million. LendingClub posted sales of $190.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $318.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.29 million to $324.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $545.41 million, with estimates ranging from $378.17 million to $632.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $320.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,828,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

