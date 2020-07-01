Analysts Expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $914.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to report sales of $914.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $905.00 million to $924.50 million. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

KEYS stock opened at $98.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $183,281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 528.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,554 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,773,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,198,000 after buying an additional 782,435 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 501.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,435,000 after buying an additional 755,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 87.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,118,000 after buying an additional 492,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

