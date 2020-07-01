Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.51 Million

Brokerages forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce $13.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.81 million and the highest is $14.22 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit posted sales of $15.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full-year sales of $57.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.46 million to $58.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.49 million, with estimates ranging from $60.19 million to $66.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the first quarter worth $83,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth $185,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth $370,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

