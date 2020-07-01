GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMS. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura upped their target price on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $999.91 million, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 2.00.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $770.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GMS will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GMS in the first quarter worth $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in GMS in the first quarter worth $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GMS by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in GMS by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

