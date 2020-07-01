Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Get Greenlane alerts:

GNLN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $369.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.39.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Greenlane by 83.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 60,463 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 28.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 9.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.