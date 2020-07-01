Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Haynes International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of HAYN opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.01 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Haynes International by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Haynes International by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Haynes International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

